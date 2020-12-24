Taping Date Reportedly Set For ‘NXT India’ Project

An update on WWE’s planned expansion into the Indian market.

It was recently reported by POST Wrestling, in conjunction with Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, that WWE would be taping content for a new project described to them as “NXT India”. The proposed series would air throughout India on television as well as the WWE Network.

POST is now reporting that a television taping labeled “India Special” is on the calendar for Friday, January 22. There was also a photo shoot this past week for the Indian talent involved, likely for digital and promotional use.

WWE has yet to comment on the matter publicly, but there would have to be a statement in the next week or two unless they plan to sit on the footage until a later date, which is entirely possible.

The report did indicate that WWE has been working on this as a “long-term project” that has changed and evolved, so exactly how the final product is presented remains to be seen. There were plans as recently as November for an eight-man tournament and a recurring series, although that does not necessarily mean they will premiere at the same time.