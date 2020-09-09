Tay Conti Officially Signs With All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling has bolstered its roster today as the company has officially announced that former WWE Star, Tay Conti has signed.

Conti has already made several appearances for AEW as she was a participant in the AEW Women’s Tag Team Tournament, where she clearly impressed.

Fans will now have the chance to see her work again tonight as it was revealed she will be in action on the 9/9 episode of AEW Dynamite, competing against Nyla Rose in singles action.