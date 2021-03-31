Coming Soon to IMPACT Wrestling…

A vignette aired on this Tuesday’s episode advertising a mysterious arrival coming to the IMPACT Zone at some point in April. There were enough clues in the short video, shown below, that we’re pretty confident we’ve figured it out.

The biggest clue is a Hangman-style message (the beloved childhood board game not the AEW star) left at the bottom of the vignette with several missing letters. Assuming the first two words are “Let’s Get” that only leaves a few logical options.

Several fans have suggested the final word is “Rowdy”, possibly pointing to Teal Piper, the daughter of the legendary “Rowdy” Roddy Piper who has been training for a career in pro-wrestling.

The vignette does seem to be pointing towards a woman. A split-second “Set List” can be seen in the video featuring names like Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Jordynne Grace and Tenille Dashwood. However, there is far more evidence that the person behind IMPACT’s new mystery is actually a returning name…

If you pause the video and move forward just two frames, there is a reflection on a bathroom wall that says “Let’s Get” and, once again, a third word that you can’t quite make out. It does pretty clearly start with a “W” and an “I”.

Back in November, PWInsider.com reported that former Knockouts Champion and two-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion Taylor Wilde was preparing for a return to IMPACT Wrestling. Many speculated that she might have been Jordynne Grace’s mystery tag team partner in the tournament to crown new tag champs, but that ended up being Jazz, and talk of Wilde’s return went quiet.

If you’re still not convinced, the music used in the vignette is the same music that Taylor uses in her podcast “Wilde On”. She debuted the podcast last June and has interviewed several IMPACT Wrestling names including Gail Kim, Madison Rayne and Deonna Purrazzo, as well as stars from WWE.