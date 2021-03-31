Connect with us

IMPACT Wrestling’s New Mystery Vignette Points To Return Of TNA Knockouts Original

8 hours ago

Taylor Wilde IMPACT Wrestling

Coming Soon to IMPACT Wrestling…

A vignette aired on this Tuesday’s episode advertising a mysterious arrival coming to the IMPACT Zone at some point in April. There were enough clues in the short video, shown below, that we’re pretty confident we’ve figured it out.


The biggest clue is a Hangman-style message (the beloved childhood board game not the AEW star) left at the bottom of the vignette with several missing letters. Assuming the first two words are “Let’s Get” that only leaves a few logical options.

Several fans have suggested the final word is “Rowdy”, possibly pointing to Teal Piper, the daughter of the legendary “Rowdy” Roddy Piper who has been training for a career in pro-wrestling.

The vignette does seem to be pointing towards a woman. A split-second “Set List” can be seen in the video featuring names like Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Jordynne Grace and Tenille Dashwood. However, there is far more evidence that the person behind IMPACT’s new mystery is actually a returning name…

If you pause the video and move forward just two frames, there is a reflection on a bathroom wall that says “Let’s Get” and, once again, a third word that you can’t quite make out. It does pretty clearly start with a “W” and an “I”.

Back in November, PWInsider.com reported that former Knockouts Champion and two-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion Taylor Wilde was preparing for a return to IMPACT Wrestling. Many speculated that she might have been Jordynne Grace’s mystery tag team partner in the tournament to crown new tag champs, but that ended up being Jazz, and talk of Wilde’s return went quiet.

If you’re still not convinced, the music used in the vignette is the same music that Taylor uses in her podcast “Wilde On”. She debuted the podcast last June and has interviewed several IMPACT Wrestling names including Gail Kim, Madison Rayne and Deonna Purrazzo, as well as stars from WWE.

Impact

Women’s Legend To Put Career On The Line At IMPACT Hardcore Justice, Weapons Match Added

12 hours ago

Mar 31, 2021

IMPACT Wrestling Hardcore Justice

The first two matches have been announced for the IMPACT Plus Hardcore Justice event on Saturday, April 10.

Jazz will put her career on the line in a Knockouts Championship match against Deonna Purrazzo. Jazz offered the highest of stakes after Tommy Dreamer suggested the Hardcore Justice card needed an “ultimate jeopardy” stipulation.


If Jazz loses, this will likely mark the end of her current IMPACT run.

Additionally, six Knockouts will compete in a Weapons scramble to determine the new Knockouts Title number one contender. Jordynne Grace, Havok, Susan, Tenille Dashwood, Rosemary, and Alisha Edwards will all compete.

The winner of that bout will go on to challenge for the Knockouts Championship at Rebellion on April 25.

IMPACT Hardcore Justice Match Card

Knockouts Title vs. Career Match
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jazz

Knockouts Weapons #1 Contender’s Match
Jordynne Grace vs. Susan vs. Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok vs. Rosemary vs. Alisha Edwards

Impact

‘Wildcat’ Chris Harris Returns To IMPACT Wrestling For James Storm’s 1000th Match

18 hours ago

Mar 31, 2021

james storm

“The Cowboy” James Storm wrestled his 1,000th match in an IMPACT Wrestling ring this Tuesday night, defeating career rival Eric Young in a main event match that inevitably descended into a wild eight-way brawl.

Storm was accompanied to the ring by fellow TNA tag team legend Chris Sabin and rapidly rising star Jake Something. In order to combat outside interference from EY’s faction Violent By Design, the group brought along a special surprise — “Wildcat” Chris Harris!


Both Storm and Harris worked the very first TNA weekly pay-per-view in 2002. On week two they were put together as a tag team called America’s Most Wanted, immediately pushed to the top of the division. The two went on to win the NWA World Tag Team Championships together six times between 2002 and 2006.

Storm dedicated his 1,000th match to departed TNA Wrestling co-founder Bob Ryder, who is credited with creating America’s Most Wanted and getting behind the team creatively.

“The Cowboy” was a mainstay and top figure in IMPACT since its inception in 2002 through 2017. He is an 8-time NWA World Tag Team Champion, a 7-time IMPACT World Tag Team Champion, former NWA National Champion, TNA King of the Ring Champion and TNA World Heavyweight Champion.

Impact

Big Kenny Omega Match To Headline IMPACT Wrestling’s Move To Thursday Night

20 hours ago

Mar 30, 2021

A huge six-man tag team match has been announced for IMPACT Wrestling’s return to Thursday nights.

In a preview for the main event at IMPACT Rebellion, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will team up with the Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson on Thursday, April 8. The trio will take on IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards and Willie Mack.


Omega and Swann will collide on Sunday, April 25 in a winner-take-all Title vs. Title match live on pay-per-view. The Bullet Club boys ambushed Swann and Willie Mack backstage this week on IMPACT Wrestling television, but Eddie Edwards made the save.

IMPACT is moving back to Thursday nights as WWE NXT officially announced this week that the black-and-yellow brand will be moving over to Tuesdays, ending the so-called “Wednesday Night Wars” with AEW Dynamite.

