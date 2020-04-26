Taynara Conti Confirms She Asked For Her WWE Release Months Ago, Says She Wants To Wrestle In Japan

Brazilian judoka Taynara Conti was among the many WWE and NXT Superstars released from the company earlier this month, but the former Mae Young Classic competitor isn’t letting the news of her departure keep her down.

In fact, Conti confirmed in a video this weekend that she actually asked for her release several months ago, and is excited to move on to the future. She also noted that she will be remaining in the United States, and hopes to wrestle in Japan and learn more about wrestling beyond just the scope of WWE.

“As you guys know, I don’t work for WWE anymore. It was the most crazy and amazing opportunity of my whole life. I will always be grateful because WWE changed my life for the better. I came here to the U.S. and I had no English, and no idea what wrestling was. After two years I was in a WrestleMania ring – I had just two years of experience, and I was the first Brazilian to be signed with WWE, and the first one to step in a WrestleMania ring. I had so many cool moments and so many good feelings, that I’m just grateful.”

“In the last couple months, I was not feeling like that anymore. I was not happy. I have a background in judo, and I’m always competing with myself. I need to feel that I’m growing, and that I have space to grow. I wasn’t feeling that anymore. I talked to them, we tried to figure it out – I was just not happy. When I’m not happy I try to change. If I can’t change, let’s go. Move on. I asked for my release about three months ago. They were not able to give it to me, and I had no option but to try again. In the middle of the pandemic I got a call.”

“Of course it was a shock. I was upset, and I was nervous. But now that I’ve figured out everything I’m happy, because I want to have good feelings about WWE in my heart. I fell in love with wrestling. Every time WWE signed somebody from the indies or from another company, I always asked questions. I was always trying to understand better.” … “I want to learn more. I want know about wrestling, because I just know WWE, and wrestling is much bigger than that. Here I am free to learn, and I really want to achieve a couple of dreams like going to Japan, and wrestling in other places. I’m really excited for the future.”