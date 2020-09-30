Taynara Conti Talks Difference Between Bikini Photos & Ring Gear, Receiving Therapy For Body Image Issues

All Elite Wrestling star Taynara Conti recently spoke about the differences between posing for revealing photos, like the many featured on her Instagram profile, and stepping into the ring each week to wrestle.

“I know I always post [bikini]pics but being in the ring without long sleeves and with low waist shorts was a challenge,” Conti wrote on Twitter. “A mental insecurity that almost nobody believes I have it but yes I do. After a good amount of therapy and mind work, I did it. We all should feel good in our own skin.”

Conti, 25, was born in Rio de Janeiro and is trained in judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. She began training for a pro-wrestling career at the WWE Performance Center starting in 2016, and earlier this year made her debut with AEW.

“Do not ask me why, when I take pictures I just have the photographer and I and sometimes the production people. When it comes to wrestle in front of a bunch of people my insecurities about my body was a issue but not anymore”.

