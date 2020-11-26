Taz Chokes Out Cody Rhodes After Heated Segment On AEW Dynamite (Video)

The slow-burning rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Taz hit its boiling point tonight on AEW Dynamite during a segment that saw the “Human Suplex Machine” choke out the All Elite Wrestling EVP with his patented Tazmission hold.

Taz took the ring after his newest protege Will “Powerhouse” Hobbs made short work of the Nightmare Factory’s Lee Johnson in singles competition. Frustrated over the perceived lack of respect that his custom FTW Championship has received from AEW management, Tazz demanded that someone with authoritative power come to the ring and address his concerns.

The ECW legend threatened to storm the commentary table and unleash a verbal rampage of explitivies after producers made the call to cut off his mic, prompting Cody to come down and attempt to handle the problem himself. The “American Nightmare” set up a tag team match pitting himself and TNT Champion Darby Allin against Hobbs and another member of Team Taz, Ricky Starks, but it still wasn’t enough to placate him.

Things got very heated after Cody somewhat sarcastically promised to run Taz’s request “up the flagpole”, but they hit a whole new level when he asked Taz why his own son was training to become a professional wrestler with the Rhodes family, rather than his old man. True story. Check out footage from the mayhem above.