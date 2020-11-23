Team Raw Celebrates Clean Sweep, Street Profits Praise New Day After Incredible Clash Of Champions (Videos)

Team Raw Celebrates Clean Sweep At Survivor Series

Monday Night Raw kicked off WWE Survivor Series on Sunday night with a huge victory. The men’s team not only defeated Team Smackdown in a traditional five-on-five elimination match, but they did so in a completely clean sweep!

Below is an interview with the team backstage after their dominant victory. Things predictably unravelled as self-proclaimed team captain AJ Styles tried to take all the credit. In reality, it was Braun Strowman who at one point took out the entire opposition with one charge and scared his team straight, getting them all on the same page.

Street Profits Praise New Day After Tag Team War

It wasn’t a total loss for team blue at the Survivor Series on Sunday night. While the Smackdown men’s team may have fallen way short, the Smackdown Tag Team Champion Street Profits bounced back with an incredible victory over Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day.

The tag team division may have stolen the show at the pay-per-view, putting on an absolute classic worthy of the titles both teams carry around their waists. The Street Profits were humbled and grateful for the opportunity to work with one of the greatest WWE tag teams of all time, and spoke highly of The New Day in an interview after the match. Check it out: