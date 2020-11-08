Team Smackdown’s Latest Addition Ruby Riott Shows Off New Look (Photos)

WWE Superstar Ruby Riott debuted a new look on this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, rocking much shorter neon green hair in her triple threat victory over Natalya and Zelina Vega.

Riott will join Bianca Belair and three more competitors to be determined in the coming weeks as members of Team Smackdown. Confirmed for Team Raw is Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana, Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke.

The two teams will face off in a traditional five-on-five elimination tag team match at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday, November 22.