Professional wrestler Teddy Hart (real name: Edward Annis) is back behind bars after being arrested on February 10.

He is currently being held at Tarrant County Correction Center in Fort Worth, Texas on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, injuring a child/elderly/disabled individual, and possession of a controlled substance.

Hart was specifically charged with possession of a “penalty group one” controlled substance, which in Tarrant County is the most serious class of illegal drugs and includes cocaine, heroin and methamphetamines.

The 41-year-old Canadian wrestling star has had numerous issues with the law over the years. He was arrested in October 2020 on the same charges, which actually stemmed from an earlier case in December 2016, so it’s possible these incidents are linked.

We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.