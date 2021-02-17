Wrestling News
Teddy Hart Back In Jail On Multiple Charges
Professional wrestler Teddy Hart (real name: Edward Annis) is back behind bars after being arrested on February 10.
He is currently being held at Tarrant County Correction Center in Fort Worth, Texas on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, injuring a child/elderly/disabled individual, and possession of a controlled substance.
Hart was specifically charged with possession of a “penalty group one” controlled substance, which in Tarrant County is the most serious class of illegal drugs and includes cocaine, heroin and methamphetamines.
The 41-year-old Canadian wrestling star has had numerous issues with the law over the years. He was arrested in October 2020 on the same charges, which actually stemmed from an earlier case in December 2016, so it’s possible these incidents are linked.
We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.
NJPW
NJPW Cancels Road To Castle Attack Show Due To Earthquake Damage
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made the decision to cancel night seven of their ongoing Road to Castle Attack tour on Sunday, February 21.
The Toyota Crown Arena in Fukushima, where the show was set to take place, unfortunately sustained some damage after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the area on Saturday. Thankfully, there have been no reported casualties.
The promotion is currently building to their two-day Castle Attack event on February 27-28 where CHAOS will battle Bullet Club in a series of special singles matches, while Kota Ibushi defends the IWGP Intercontinental title against Tetsuya Naito.
New Japan released the following statement:
“Sunday February 21 was set to see night seven of the Road to Castle Attack tour in Fukushima’s Toyota Crown Arena. After an earthquake near Fukushima struck on Saturday February 13, the venue has incurred some damage, and in the interests of safety, New japan Pro-Wrestling has arrived at the difficult decision to cancel the event.
“Ticket holders will be refunded, with a refund procedure to be made available soon. We apologise to fans who were looking forward to the event, and appreciate your understanding.”
Impact
IMPACT Wrestling Results (2/16): FinJuice Enters The Forbidden Door, TJP vs Josh Alexander
IMPACT Wrestling Results
February 16, 2021
— The show opened with a video package recapping this past weekend’s No Surrender special on IMPACT Plus.
— TJP (c) def. Josh Alexander to retain the X-Division Championship. A great match as expected pitting Alexander’s technical excellence against TJP’s hybrid style, which he eventually turned more into a full-on aerial style after realizing he couldn’t match strikes or holds with the challenger.
— Tommy Dreamer talked about wrestling for the world title on his 50th birthday and being destroyed by Moose after the match. Scott D’Amore granted his request for an Old School Rules (hardcore) match with Moose.
— Trey Miguel def. Daivari & Suicide & Willie Mack in a Fatal Four-Way match. Everyone got a few spots to show off. While not explicitly a contender’s match all four guys were in the eight-way Revolver match at No Surrender and it’s clear they’re grooming Trey. Likely made him some promises when he didn’t go to WWE.
— Backstage Sami Callihan continued to berate Trey, claiming that he has no passion for the business and while he wins the small matches, he always chokes when on the big stage. That has historically been accurate. Trey was the bigger man and just walked away.
— Ace Austin confronted Scott D’Amore about not getting his singles match for the X-Division title after winning the Super X Cup. D’Amore instead announced a six-man tag team match, where the winners will face off in a triple threat. The winner of that will get a title shot.
— Matt Cardona def. Hernandez. Lots of shenanigans with Brian Myers at ringside, distracting Cardona and the referee.
— Backstage, Gia Miller tried to interview Matt Cardona but he didn’t want to talk about Brian Myers. He said he came to IMPACT for himself and his career, not to rehash things with his former tag team partner. Myers cut him off and Hernandez attacked from behind. Eddie Edwards made the save and all four guys brawled around.
(CONTINUED ON PAGE TWO)
AEW
2/16 AEW DARK Video: Jon Moxley In Action, Kingston, Hobbs, Bear Country & More
This week’s match card:
- Baron Black & John Skyler vs. Jurassic Express
- Butcher & The Blade vs. Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott
- Bear Country vs. Chaos Project
- Jon Cruz vs. Jon Moxley
- Brandon Cutler vs. Misterioso
- Fuego Del Sol vs. Nick Comoroto
- Eric James & VSK vs. Alex Reynolds & John SIlver
- KC Navarro vs. Ricky Starks
- Vertvixen vs. Tay Conti
- Aaron Solow vs. Eddie Kingston
- RYZIN vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- Renee Michelle vs. Shanna
NJPW Cancels Road To Castle Attack Show Due To Earthquake Damage
IMPACT Wrestling Results (2/16): FinJuice Enters The Forbidden Door, TJP vs Josh Alexander
Teddy Hart Back In Jail On Multiple Charges
2/16 AEW DARK Video: Jon Moxley In Action, Kingston, Hobbs, Bear Country & More
Ryno Wrestling Review Episode 131: Retrosoft Studios’ Mike Hermann Discusses The Release Of RetroMania Wrestling!
Carlito Wants Another Former WWE Superstar To Make A Return
WWE Raw Results (2/8): McIntyre vs Orton, Riddle vs Keith Lee, Hardy vs Styles, Shane O’Mac Returns!
WWE Smackdown Results (2/12): Reigns Refuses The Chamber, Seth Rollins Returns, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Results: Dusty Cup Finals, Three Titles On The Line!
AEW Dynamite Beach Break Results: Massive 6-Man Tag, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, Wedding Ceremony For Kip & Penelope
2/16 AEW DARK Video: Jon Moxley In Action, Kingston, Hobbs, Bear Country & More
WATCH: AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator First Round Japan Bracket Matches
WWE NXT Injury Report: Updates On Ciampa, LeRae, Legado del Phantasma & Kayden Carter
Smackdown Post-Match Interviews: Sami Zayn & Rey Mysterio Confrontation, Bayley Sweeps Riott Squad, More
Big E Wants To Move On From Apollo Crews: “This Man Is Not Worthy Of Lacing My Boots”
Trending
-
WWE1 day ago
Lacey Evans Is ACTUALLY Pregnant
-
WWE1 day ago
WWE Raw Results: Gauntlet Match, Ric Flair Knocks Up Lacey Evans & More
-
WWE2 days ago
Kurt Angle Claims Cedric Alexander Was In Trouble With Vince McMahon Last Year
-
WWE2 days ago
Kacy Catanzaro Comments On Maskless Video Footage: “I Appreciate The Concern”
-
WWE2 days ago
Triple H Discusses Eli Drake’s Signing: “I’ve Been A Fan Of His Since He Was Here The First Time”
-
WWE2 days ago
Pat McAfee Reacts To Undisputed Era’s NXT Takeover Implosion
-
WWE1 day ago
Kofi Kingston Replaces The Miz In WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match
-
WWE2 days ago
Bobby Lashley Believes Keith Lee Needs “A Little Hurt Business” In His Life