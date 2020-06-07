Tegan Nox Pins Rival Dakota Kai In 6-Woman Tag | NXT Takeover: In Your House Results

The following report is taken from our complete live coverage of NXT Takeover: In Your House (LINK).

Mia Yim, Shotzi Blackheart & Tegan Nox vs. Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez

Gonzalez starts the match by pumelling Tegan Nox and stomping at her arm, over and over again. Dakota Kai tags in and goes after her long-time rival, but it only fires Nox up as she comes out of the corner swinging. Nox hits a beautiful modified sunset flip pin for two, but the heels reatreat outside to regroup. Shotzi flies through the ropes to take them down. Candice is next with a senton off the apron, followed by Tegan with a 450 splash from the top turnbuckle!

Shotzi rolls Candice back into the ring and locks in what I can only describe as a bridging double underhook… chickenwing? Whatever it was, it was ridiculous. Gonzalez breaks it up, and Kai once again tags in to pick the bones. Yim and LeRae end up brawling to the floor while Nox gets the hot tag and starts chipping away at Gonzalez with a flurry of elbow strikes. She runs into a big boot and powerbomb for her trouble.

Yim and LeRae are still doing their own thing, and actually brawl into the “garage” of the retro In Your House set. Excellent. Dakota Kai tags back in and the two rivals again start swinging for the fences on each other. She and Gonzaelz look to put Nox away, but Shotzi makes the save and the babyfaces take turns dropkicking her until she falls out of the ring. Nox hits the Shiniest Wizard! Nox pins Dakota Kai!

Winner: Dakota Kai