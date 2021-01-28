Tegan Nox Provides A Positive Update On Her Recovery

Tegan Nox has provided an update on her recovery process during an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, and thankfully, it’s a positive one.

Nox has been unfortunate with injuries since joining WWE, initially suffering an ACL tear ahead of the 2017 Mae Young Classic, and then another when she returned during the 2018 tournament.

However, back in September 2020, Nox suffered another torn ACL, putting her back on the injured list after an impressive run on the black and gold brand.

Once again, Nox is fighting and rehabbing to get back to the ring, and she revealed that her recovery is going well at the moment, which is a positive sign.

“I feel good. I feel strong, which is nice. A nice little change from being on crutches a few weeks ago. I feel really good. Recovery is going very well. I’m way ahead of where I should be, which is good. It’s helped that I’ve gone through this three times now,” she said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription)

"I'm way ahead of where I should be, which is good."@TeganNoxWWE_ talks about her recovery on #WWETheBump. 💪 pic.twitter.com/kxh2boqxKH — WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2021

Nox’s recovery will be shown on Brie Larson’s YouTube channel later today. A workout video of the two of them is set to be put onto her channel, which is a big moment for Nox, who is well-known for being a major Captain Marvel fan.