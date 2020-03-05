Tegan Nox recently spoke with Gorilla Position where she discussed a variety of topics including her serious knee injuries, and feuding with Dakota Kai.

Tegan spoke openly about the second injury she suffered during the second Mae Young Classic tournament, and revealed which people helped her get back and how much her friend meant during that period.

“It was the likes of Candice, Dakota, Sarah Logan, I mean, Sarah Logan I can’t express how much I owe her and how much she means to me. She was at my house every single day, without fail. She took me to the first surgery for the second knee, she showered me the first time, because I couldn’t do it. When she wasn’t able to be there, they had a rota between the three of them out of who was looking after me. I’d fall asleep and Candace would be there and I’d wake up and Dakota was there. If it wasn’t for them, I probably wouldn’t have been able to come back, they kept me sane. They know when I’m struggling and I’m just too stubborn to admit it and they will just be there for me.”

Tegan also spoke about her recent feud with Dakota Kai, and how their friendship has made everything more intense.

“Oh, 100%. I mean, people knew we were friends on and off-screen and they translated it on screen and built up a relationship with the NXT audience. It helped make this feud so passionate and intense and turned it into what was a little a side thing that we didn’t think was going to be translated to TV, into this massive women’s storyline. It definitely helped that we were friends beforehand.”

Nox also spoke about their street fight match at NXT Takeover: Portland, discussing the table bump at the end. Nox revealed that the one thing which annoyed her was fans claiming that Raquel Gonzalez was unsafe.

“It hurt, as any table bump hurts. The thing that annoys me, personally, people were so quick to jump on the bandwagon of she’s (Raquel) dangerous. That’s not the case, these things happen, look at how many matches before where tables haven’t broken. I was fine, I had no injuries afterwards, I was just a little bit sore. But the only thing that hurt me was how quick people were to jump on her to call her unsafe, which is far from the truth.”

If the above quotes are used, please H/T ProWrestling.com for the transcriptions and credit Gorilla Position for the interview.