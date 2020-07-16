Tegan Nox Reveals Her Dream Matches If WWE Evolution 2 Takes Place

WWE NXT Superstar, Tegan Nox recently discussed the possibility of a WWE Evolution 2 event, revealing what her dream match would be on the show.
There has been a lot of talk about the possibility of a second WWE Evolution event happening recently, and in an interview with ComicBook.com, Tegan Nox picked two wrestlers she would love to face.
“It’s got to be Ruby Riott,” Nox said. “She’s right at the top for me, but if it’s a legends dream match, obviously it’s Molly Holly, but Ruby Riott is my next pick. I mean, she’s incredible. She’s such a good friend, and an incredible athlete and an incredible wrestler. She’s my main pick that I want to wrestle, so Ruby Riott at Evolution 2.”
Nox then discussed how women’s wrestling, in general, has grown in the past, and how she is now excited to see what the next decade has in store for the division.
“I’ve loved just witnessing the Evolution and seeing the doors open with people like Molly Holly, Lita, and Trish, and then 5 years ago with Bayley, Sasha, Charlotte, Becky, and then Shayna Baszler, who opened doors for so many others,” Nox said. “Now we get a chance to elevate that even more and have fun doing it, and break even more boundaries by having In Your House, and Great American Bash and doing some cool things, and having the trust to be able to do Street Fights and be able to do Ladder Matches. I mean, who knows what the next generation is going to do, and how much they’re going to skyrocket that, because there’s only one way for this to go, and that’s up, and I’m super excited to see what happens in the next 10 years.”