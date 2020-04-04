ProWrestling.com

Tessa Blanchard & Eddie Edwards To Challenge For Tag Titles On Impact Wrestling; 4 Matches Announced

By onImpact

Four matches have been announced for next Tuesday’s edition of Impact Wrestling.

As noted, Impact has three more episodes taped prior to the COVID-19 outbreak closing down venues nationwide. Their planned April 19 Rebellion pay-per-view has been cancelled, and it’s unknown what the promotion plans to do for content after that point.

  • The North (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard & Eddie Edwards for the Impact World Tag Team Championships
  • Madison Rayne vs. Havok
  • Chris Bey vs. Daga
  • oVe vs. Tommy Dreamer & Rhyno