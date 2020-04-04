Tessa Blanchard & Eddie Edwards To Challenge For Tag Titles On Impact Wrestling; 4 Matches Announced

Four matches have been announced for next Tuesday’s edition of Impact Wrestling.
As noted, Impact has three more episodes taped prior to the COVID-19 outbreak closing down venues nationwide. Their planned April 19 Rebellion pay-per-view has been cancelled, and it’s unknown what the promotion plans to do for content after that point.
- The North (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard & Eddie Edwards for the Impact World Tag Team Championships
- Madison Rayne vs. Havok
- Chris Bey vs. Daga
- oVe vs. Tommy Dreamer & Rhyno
TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! @OfficialEGO and @Walking_Weapon vs. @Tess_Blanchard and @TheEddieEdwards – Tag Team Titles@MadisonRayne vs. @FearHavok @DashingChrisBey vs. @Daga_wrestler @TheDaveCrist and @TheJakeCrist vs. @THETOMMYDREAMER and @Rhyno313 #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/5l1oy17eio
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 4, 2020