In a statement released late Thursday evening, IMPACT Wrestling announced that it has cut ties with their reigning world champion, terminating Tessa Blanchard’s contract and leaving the IMPACT World Championship vacant.

“Impact Wrestling confirmed that it has terminated its relationship with Tessa Blanchard and stripped her of the Impact Wrestling World Championship.”

Blanchard had not defended the title since the February 8 television taping in Las Vegas, and has been absent from the show since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to PWInsider.com, tensions between the two sides have been high recently, and further escalated when Blanchard reportedly failed to send the company promotional material for a recent episode of IMPACT, forcing them to re-write and re-edit portions of the show.

Blanchard was advertised to defend the title on July 18 at Slammiversary, in a Fatal 5-Way match against Ace Austin, Eddie Edwards, Trey Miguel and Michael Elgin. Elgin’s status is also in question, as the company recently suspended him pending an investigation into recent allegations during the #SpeakingOut movement on social media.