Tessa Blanchard To Return IMPACT World Championship Belt

Tessa Blanchard will be returning the IMPACT World Championship home safe and sound, a representative told Fightful Select this week.

Blanchard’s side has denied all claims that the former world champ “help up” the title, following reports that she demanded a huge sum of money to send back the belt. According to them, Tessa had only received a shipping address within the last week.

IMPACT Wrestling cut ties with Blanchard earlier this summer. Her contract had expired prior to Slammiversary, but she had not appeared since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. It was reported that the two sides had a falling out when she failed to send the company promotional material during her time away.