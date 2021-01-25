“Thank You For Everything” – Bianca Belair’s Main Roster Call-Up Footage Revealed

The latest WWE Chronicle aired this past weekend, and it has focused on Bianca Belair, showcasing the moment she got called-up to WWE Raw.

Belair actually debuted at WWE WrestleMania 36, attacking Zelina Vega after the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship match, helping The Street Profits. However, the clip shown was prior to NXT Takeover: Portland, where Triple H pulled Belair to one side and gave her the news.

The footage showed an emotional Belair thanking Triple H for everything as she then told the documentary how much she needed that at that point in her career.

“It just took me back to that moment. I just needed something, I needed what’s next for Bianca Belair. The words that Hunter said to me is validation. f you would have told me a year ago that I would be here now, I would cry, I would be happy, and that moment would make sense to me. I know my potential, and I know who I am.”

Last year RIGHT BEFORE my last Takeover match I was told I would be debuting after Wrestlemania on RAW.

I needed to hear this.

I couldn’t have asked for a better way to end my time at NXT than #Takeover:Portland NXT will always be a part of me.

Thank you @TripleH #WWEChronicle pic.twitter.com/7iAqukZCAh — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) January 24, 2021

