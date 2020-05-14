Thatcher Screws Riddle, New NXT Tag Team Champions Crowned

Fabian Aichner and Marcel Bartel defeated Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher Wednesday night to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

Thatcher, who recently made the jump from EVOLVE Wrestling, was a temporary (not to mention hesitant) replacement for now-former champion Pete Dunne, who is currently unable to travel to the U.S. for television tapings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was a tumultuous relationship from the start, and after Riddle inadvertently took out his partner in the middle of the match, Thatcher opted to bail leaving the “Original Bro” alone in a handicap situation against Imperium.

Things didn’t end there, as NXT General Manager William Regal booked a singles match between the two for the show’s main event, forcing both to compete for a second time in less than two hours.

Riddle snuck out a hard-fought victory against his former partner after reversing a heel hook with a quick pin, but it was Thatcher who got the last laugh, brutally assaulting Riddle after the match and dealing series damage to his arm and shoulder.