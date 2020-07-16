The Bella Twins Choose Their Favorite Wrestler’s In The Current Women’s Division

The Bella Twins were recently on WWE’s The Bump where they spoke about the current women’s division, picking their favorite talents on the roster.

For Nikki Bella, her choice was a recent addition to the WWE Raw roster, Bianca Belair, who made her return to television this week.

“Someone who always comes to mind first is Bianca Belair. Her athletic and in-ring ability is amazing, I love watching her work. Then, she has this look and when she does her entrance, she captivates you, you’re in awe of her. She’s a star. What she has, you can’t buy. She was born with it. I see massive things for her,” said Nikki.

When it comes to Brie Bella, she also chose a member of the WWE Raw roster that she is keeping an eye on.

“Someone for me, who I’m a little bummed about, because I felt like they were on their way to a title run and I’m hoping in the near future…Liv Morgan. When I watch her, not only does she have sex appeal, but she’s different in the ring than anyone else on the roster. I think she needs a title run,” said Brie.

Finally, Nikki also weighed in on Sasha Banks as well, admitting that she thinks there is another level that she can hit.