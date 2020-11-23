The Bella Twins Confirm That They Will Return To WWE

The Bella Twins had recently teased a comeback in WWE, and in a new video on their YouTube channel, they have confirmed it will happen.

The future Hall Of Famers have always expressed a desire to have a run with the Women’s Tag Team Championships, and in their video, Brie Bella confirmed that they will be back.

She also added that it won’t be anytime soon, due to the fact both her and Nikki have recently given birth. Brie admitted it could be up to two years before they return, but they will be back for one final run.

“We do really want to make a return. The timeline of it, we don’t know when. But the boys are only three months old. So a couple of mistakes I made on a couple of my comebacks is Birdie was so little and you’re sleep-deprived, you’re trying to train, you’re trying to be a mom. So it can be really hard because we’re so hands-on. I’d like to wait till the boys are like maybe two years old or something like that. So I see that we come back in a couple of years or maybe it’s next year. I don’t know. But it’s not next month. It might be next year, might be in two years, but it’s not any time soon. So we definitely will return. I mean, on my bucket list, the women’s tag team titles are on there, and I like to check things off my bucket list. So we’ll check that off. Just not next month.”

Nikki then confirmed that news and added that when they come back, they want wrestling to be their prime focus, rather than working on other projects at the same time.

“It would have to be our main focus because even when we came back for Evolution, we were running three companies. We are filming a reality TV show. We had so much on our plate. Brie had Birdie and we just said the comeback didn’t get its full attention from us that we wanted it to have. So we’re going to make sure on that.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcriptions)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5PjzUiJGsPk

Nikki and Brie will be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame next year after this year’s ceremony was cancelled due to COVID-19. It remains to be seen when they will be back competing inside the ring, but it is clear that they will be back at some stage.