The Bella Twins Discuss Their Upcoming Memoir: “There’s A Lot Of Stories”

The Bella Twins recently spoke about their upcoming memoir, ‘Incomparable’ on The Bellas Podcast where they discussed making the book.

“We’re really really excited about this book but also really really nervous” Brie began on this week’s episode of The Bella Twins Podcast. “You know, Nicole and I obviously as reality stars we’ve always put our lives out there. We don’t hold back the good, the bad, the ugly, you name it, we show it. But one thing that we kind of never told anyone about was our childhood and how we were raised into these strong women. And that is what our book will that you know. From the moment we shared a womb together, to where we’re at today. So we’re really excited for you all. And there’s a lot of stories you don’t know about my sister!”

Nikki then added that it was tough for her working out what they should put into the book, with even their own mother not knowing some of the stories.