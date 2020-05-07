The Bella Twins Discuss Working With Vince McMahon

2020 WWE Hall Of Famers, Nikki and Brie Bella were recent guests on Busted Open Radio where they promoted their new memoir, “Incomparable,” which was made available this week.

The two of them spoke about their experiences with Vince McMahon, admitting it can be nervewracking speaking to him at times.

“Sometimes you forget how to talk properly,” Brie said of engaging with Vince. “But the thing you did feel from Vince is that he appreciates when you do come in with either ideas or to pick his brain, and Nicole and I were the girls, sometimes you’d see us right outside the door, and you’d have to wait for sometimes an hour and be like, ‘Oh gosh, I’m so embarrassed.'” Brie continued, “But every time we sat down with Vince it was always a gentle conversation. I mean, he definitely yelled at us a couple of times in ‘Gorilla [Position]’ and that was scary, but to actually sit down and we always walked out of there either understanding our story or the bigger picture, or just changing something in a way that we all were kind of like, ‘Oh, you’re right. Maybe it should go this way.'”

Nikki also commented on how Vince was always very straight up and honest with the talents, even if it wasn’t what they wanted to hear.

“When you would talk to him, it’s kind of like, you couldn’t be disappointed on what was going to happen or what direction you’re going in, because you knew it,” Nikki said.

Brie then spoke about how some talents never ended up building a relationship with Vince due to how scared they were of him.

“But it was crazy because the many that do build that relationship with Vince, you actually realize how easy it is to go to him,” Brie said. “Where I feel like if you’re a talent that never goes to Vince, you’re always going to look at him like ‘Scary Vince’ when really he’s not.”

H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.