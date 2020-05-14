The Bella Twins Officially Become New York Times Best-Selling Authors

The Bella Twins can now add New York Times Best-Selling authors to their impressive list of accolades as their new memoir “Incomparable” has officially placed onto the charts this week.

The book which was co-written by Nikki and Brie has reached #7 on the Best-Sellers combined Print & E-Book list, while also making #10 on the Best-Sellers Print Hardcover list.

Nikki took to social media to comment on the situation, discussing how proud they are of the news.