The Bella Twins Officially Become New York Times Best-Selling Authors

The Bella Twins can now add New York Times Best-Selling authors to their impressive list of accolades as their new memoir “Incomparable” has officially placed onto the charts this week.
The book which was co-written by Nikki and Brie has reached #7 on the Best-Sellers combined Print & E-Book list, while also making #10 on the Best-Sellers Print Hardcover list.
Nikki took to social media to comment on the situation, discussing how proud they are of the news.
“I don’t even have the words to describe how happy I am right now!!! New York Times Best Seller!!! #7 and #10 Goodness in the top 10!! On a list with such incredible people!! Thank you all SO much for your constant support, love and loyalty! This couldn’t have happened without all of you! Our Bella Army!!! And an incredible team that was on this! So many people to thank! I will definitely get to that! Going to go steal a kiss from my man! When we got the call @thebriebella immediately took this pic! We are just so so happy!!! Love you all!!,” Nikki wrote.
