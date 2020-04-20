The Big Show Gives His Thoughts On WWE Running Shows During A Pandemic

During a recent interview with Fox News, The Big Show gave his thoughts on WWE continuing to run events during a pandemic.

WWE has come under fire for continuing to put out shows during this period of time, with the health and safety of the athletes being the main concern for people. However, Big Show praised WWE for the efforts that were put in to keep people safe.

“We’re trying to do things the best that we can to entertain and also follow a lot of safety and health guidelines,” Show said. “It was really nice to see how much WWE went after making the talent as safe as possible and those that wanted to compete for the fans. And that was one thing that’s been made very clear to all the talents — you don’t have to. If you feel uncomfortable, stay at home, stay with your family.”

Of course, Big Show did technically work WrestleMania, even though his match didn’t air until WWE Raw the night after. He challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship and stated that he thought WrestleMania itself was amazing.

“If you’re not in a situation where you could put someone else at risk… and you want to try to entertain your fans, you can,” he added. “I thought they did a great job and WrestleMania turned out amazing.”