The Boogeyman Discusses The Fiend, His Current WWE Contract & More

The Boogeyman recently appeared on The Ryback Show where he spoke about The Fiend, his contract with WWE and more.

The former WWE Superstar confirmed his current status with WWE, confirming he is still under a legends contract with the company.

“Yeah, I’m still under contract – still under the Legend’s Contract.”

He then went on to discuss Steve Austin mentioning his name during the Raw 25th-anniversary promo that he gave.

“He gets on and cuts his promo, and I’m standing out there. And I wouldn’t think that in a thousand years, he would say, ‘Yeah, Boogeyman, this and that’, and that was huge for me! That was huge for me, for him to bring that up in his promo and in front of everybody. Real recognizes real, and he’s a real guy. So that was real enough for him to even announce me in his promo, and I’m standing there with a long list of Hall of Famers. And for him to mention that to me and put me over on a national f—ing stage, I mean, that means a lot to me,” revealed Boogeyman.

The Boogeyman also gave his thoughts on The Fiend as a character

“Bray Wyatt is a cool dude. I would love to work with him, and he plays The Fiend character so f—ing well,” stated Boogeyman. “So freaking well, man. He does a great job, and I actually liked him before the mask. He’s a good dude, and it would be a great thing working with him because I will totally play off him and vice versa when you have those two types of characters.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)