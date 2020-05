The Bump is back with a big preview show for this weekend’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Kayla Braxton and her crew are joined by everyone’s favorite reality TV icons The Miz and Maryse, plus interviews with Tamina Snuka, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Ember Moon and Dana Brooke about the WWE women’s division and this Sunday’s Money in the Bank ladder matches.

Even the “Phenomenal One” AJ Styles calls in, back from the dead, hot off his return to Monday Night Raw. Check out the video above.