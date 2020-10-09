‘The Collective’ Weekend Schedule: For The Culture, Janela’s Spring Break, Effy’s Big Gay Brunch, Bloodsport & More

The Collective is finally here! Three days. 12 events. Numerous promotions all streaming live on FITE TV from The Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana.
ProWrestling.com will have live coverage of many of these shows throughout the weekend, and results after the fact for the ones we can’t get to live. Take a look a look at the schedule below.
Friday, October 9
- 12 PM: Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F (Results)
- 4 PM: Southern Underground Pro (Results)
- 8 PM: Absolute Intense Wrestling
- 12 AM: For The Culture
Saturday, October 10
- 11 AM: Effy’s Big Gay Brunch
- 3 PM: Glory Pro Wrestling
- 7 PM: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4
- 12 AM: Freelance/Freelance Underground
Sunday, October 11
- 12 PM: BLP Threat Level Noon
- 4 PM: SHIMMER
- 8 PM: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport
- 11:30 PM: Paradigm Pro Wrestling