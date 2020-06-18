The Dark Order Continues To Pursue Colt Cabana, New Recruit Found On Dynamite?

The Dark Order continued their quest to recruit Chicago’s favorite son, Colt Cabana, this Wednesday evening on AEW Dynamite – but he was NOT the only individual approached by the group.

It would appear that Brodie Lee and his minions may be going after newcomer Anna Jay. The recent addition to the AEW women’s division was featured in a vignette spotlighting her signing with the company back in April, but then suffered a quick defeat at the hands of the creepy and sadistic ABADON.

The Dark Order came out to ringside following her match and offered an envelope full of paperwork to a confused and conflicted-looking Cabana. They then proceeded to escort Anna from the ring, coming face-to-face with Brodie before helping her to the back.

While Anna is still brand new in the ring, debuting just last year, she was trained by AEW star and coach QT Marshall as well as Ray Lloyd (Glacier), who is also close with the company.