The Exalted One Has Been Revealed… And It’s NOT Matt Hardy!

As advertised, the Dark Order’s Evil Uno and Stu Greyson appeared live on a special fan-less edition of AEW Dynamite, revealing the identity of the mysterious “Exalted One”.

The faction has been targeting SoCal Uncensored for the better part of 2020, with their unknown leader seemingly holding some sort of grudge against Christopher Daniels in particular. This week’s show saw Daniels once again call out the Dark Order, claiming that their so-called “Exalted One” is nothing more than smoke and mirrors. Or so he thought…

The leading rumor for months is that the mysterious figure would be revealed as Broken Matt Hardy, with the anticipation of his debut rising when his contract with WWE expired at the end of February. Hardy did in fact debut this Wednesday on Dynamite (LINK), but as it turns out he has nothing to do with the faction – at least for now.

The Exalted One of the Dark Order is none other than Brodie Lee, who for the last 8 years has been wrestling in WWE under the name Luke Harper. Lee was released from his contract in December, but his arrival in AEW has been anticipated for months. Check out the video of his debut below.