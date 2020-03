After months of hype and build-up, AEW has confirmed that the identity of the Exalted One will be revealed on AEW Dynamite next week.

The Exalted One has been teased for a long time now, as the leader of The Dark Order, and next week the mystery person will be revealed.

As well as that, there will be a six-man tag team match between members of The Inner Circle and The Elite, where the winning team will have an advantage heading into the Blood & Guts match the following week.