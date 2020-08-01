ProWrestling.com

The Fiend Assaults Alexa Bliss In Horrifying Return To Friday Night Smackdown

By onWWE

The unholy abomination known as The Fiend has returned to WWE television. Bray Wyatt’s unhinged split personality appeared in the closing moments of Friday Night Smackdown, attacking Alexa Bliss in a horrifying message sent to Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

Wyatt appeared in a segment of “Firefly Fun House” earlier in the show, warning the WWE Universe that his demonic alter ego was about to be unleashed upon the world once again.

Fans caught a glimpse of The Fiend at WWE’s recent pay-per-view, The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, as he emerged from a glowing swamp moments after Wyatt… drowned Braun Strowman?

We’re told the “Monster Among Men” is still alive – although we haven’t seen him since being dragged deep underwater in one of the most bizarre segments in WWE history.

Alexa Bliss also made a surprise appearance in that cinematic “match”. I’m not going to get into the specifics of it all, but I think the general consensus is that she was either Sister Abigail, or a projection of Strowman’s subconscious. Maybe both. Possibly neither.

Professional wrestling in 2020, I guess.

Friday Night Smackdown went off the air with The Fiend slowly, terrifyingly stalking Bliss as she sat in the ring with a look of pure horror on her face. He then applied the world’s most slow-motion Mandible Claw, violently assaulting the former women’s champion, just to fuel our nightmares.