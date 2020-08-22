The Fiend Interrupts Vince McMahon’s Smackdown Return, RETRIBUTION Attacks

As advertised, Vince McMahon made his return to Friday Night Smackdown this evening on FOX, welcoming fans to the ThunderDome for the very first time.

Unfortunately, the Chairman barely got out his standard greeting before the lights in the Amway Center went out, and he came face-to-face with Bray Wyatt’s alter ego, The Fiend.

McMahon managed to escape from the ring as Universal Champion Braun Strowman marched out to confront The Fiend. However, before the two could come to blows the lights in the ThunderDome began to flicker – the telltale sign of the arrival of RETRIBUTION.

While at first it looked like the two mortal enemies might team up to battle the mysterious invaders, The Fiend surprised Strowman by waving goodbye and “teleporting” out of the ring under the cover of darkness.

More than a dozen members of RETRIBUTION proceeded to deliver a nasty beating to the Universal Champion, before the entire Smackdown locker room emptied out to chase them off. Highlights above and below.