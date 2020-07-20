The Fiend Returns, Ghost Bliss, Giant Snake Attacks & More In Bizarre Extreme Rules ‘Swamp Fight’

The first ever “Wyatt Swamp Fight” headlined The Horror Show at Extreme Rules tonight, in what can only be described as one of the most bizarre experiences in professional wrestling history.

The segment began with WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman arriving at a swamp in the middle of the woods, emerging from his truck to meet Bray Wyatt – not the current “Firefly Fun House” version with his weird hand puppets, but a bizarre “Follow the Buzzards” throwback who thinks it’s 2015.

The two fought all around the swamp and its surrounding compound in a twisted cinematic battle that featured all kinds of insanity. We’re talking masked swamp goons, giant snake attacks, and… I’m pretty sure at one point the “Monster Among Men” fought himself in a sheep mask?

That’s not even the half of it. Alexa Bliss became a ghost that creepily resembled Sister Abigail, because apparently Strowman’s subconscious is in love with his former Mixed Tag Team Challenge partner. Remember that weird not-program that was kind of a thing, but also really only existed in the context of random WWE Network specials like “Ride-a-Long”?

Anyways… The “match” ended with Wyatt dragging Strowman deep into the swamp until their air bubbles stopped plopping against the surface, and all grew deathly quiet. That is, until the voice of “The Fiend” demanded to be let in, all the water turned blood red, and Wyatt emerged from the water as his demonic alter ego.

And that’s a Swamp Fight. Braun Strowman is dead now, I guess. Sorry.