The Firefly Fun House Set To Return To WWE SmackDown This Week

WWE has confirmed that Bray Wyatt will be back on WWE SmackDown this week as the Firefly Fun House returns on the blue brand.

The former Universal Champion hasn’t been seen on WWE television since failing to defeat Braun Strowman at WWE Money In The Bank. However, Wyatt will be breaking his silence this week inside the Firefly Fun House, but what will he have to say?

As well as that, AJ Styles will have an Intercontinental Championship celebration where he has invited Daniel Bryan to be part of the segment.

Miz TV will also return on the show as Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville will be appearing as the guests.