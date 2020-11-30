WWE
The Godfather Believes The Undertaker Will Remain Retired
After appearing at the WWE Survivor Series ‘Final Farewell’ for The Undertaker, The Godfather has given his thoughts on the retirement.
The Godfather is well-known for being incredibly close friends with The Undertaker, having become close from before they even worked for WWE.
He recently spoke with Sports Illustrated, where he discussed how good it was to have the BSK back together, and how they enjoyed being back together like the good old days.
“When WWE invited me to the Survivor Series tribute for Mark, I texted him right away and said, ‘Let’s do a BSK reunion. We paid homage to Mark Calaway and the phenom that he created with The Undertaker.”
He continued, “For that one night, the past came back to life,” said Wright. “If you didn’t know any better, it felt like it was 20 years ago. We told stories, we hugged, we cried—and we put Timmy White to bed, just like we used to back in the day.”
Of course, when it comes to The Undertaker, fans are always a little sceptical as this isn’t the first time that he has seemingly been done with wrestling. However, The Godfather believes that this is the end for him.
“When I heard about this farewell, I texted and said, ‘Big Dog, you done?’” said Wright. “He said, ‘Bear, I’m done.’
“Now he’s said that before, but they just wouldn’t let him go. This time, he said he’s done. I don’t know what Vince is going to throw at him down the river, but I think he’s done.”
AEW
Darby Allin Discusses Jeff Hardy Comparisons: “I Feel Fine About It”
Darby Allin has been compared to Jeff Hardy a lot since joining AEW, and he recently spoke about those comparisons.
The current TNT Champion spoke with Inside The Ropes where he admitted that he’s never tried to get compared to Jeff, but he is fine with them happening.
“I feel fine about it,” said Allin. “You know, I never searched to get compared to Jeff Hardy, like I never care to compare – but if it’s there, it’s there. But to me, there’s always one Darby Allin and one Jeff Hardy.”
When it comes to potentially working with the WWE legend, admitting he would love to do that. But while Jeff is in WWE, his brother Matt shares a locker room with Darby at AEW, which is a match he is also interested in having.
“Yeah, absolutely. I would love to step in the ring with someone who is as creative and driven as artistically as he is, I feel like he would always be able to go. Even with Matt, I want to step in the ring with him and just create some art.”
While Darby is currently feuding with Team Taz, he made it clear during the interview that his next major goal is to main event a PPV event for the company.
“I want to make the TNT Championship one of the most important things in professional wrestling, period. I want to main event a pay-per-view. That’s a big one. So right now the TNT Championship is my biggest concern and then main-eventing a pay-per view.”
WWE
King Corbin Challenges Murphy To A Rematch On 12/4 WWE SmackDown
It appears we will be getting a rematch on WWE SmackDown this week as King Corbin has challenged Murphy to a match this Friday.
Corbin went one-on-one with Murphy on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown after a backstage segment where he claimed that Murphy was trying to leech off the Mysterio family name.
The two men then ended up competing in a match where the Mysterio family ended up interrupting which helped Murphy pick up the victory.
Corbin then demanded a rematch between them, claiming he would be prepared for the interruptions this time around.
WWE
Sami Zayn Reveals He Pitched For Liv Morgan To Be In His ‘Great Liberator’ Faction
Sami Zayn is a big fan of Liv Morgan, and he revealed on Twitter that he pitched to work with her recently.
Liv Morgan was the talk of the WWE world this weekend following the release of her WWE Network documentary, ‘Liv Forever,’ which chronicled her journey on the main roster so far.
At one point, Morgan admitted to being lost as she pitched lots of different ideas that didn’t get picked up until she returned during Bobby Lashley and Lana’s wedding.
It appears that one idea cold have seen her work with Sami Zayn. The Intercontinental Champion revealed on Twitter that he actually pushed to have Liv as part of his faction during his Great Liberator persona, where he worked with Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro.
While Liv obviously didn’t end up joining the group, Sami did praise her on social media, claiming he can’t wait to see her as Women’s Champion.
Really enjoyed #LivForever on @WWENetwork.
Fun fact, when I first started doing “The Great Liberator” I pitched hard to get @YaOnlyLivvOnce with me, but she got drafted to Raw. There is SO much to her. Can’t wait to see her one day become Womens Champ.
pic.twitter.com/yRdEcadqjq
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 30, 2020
