The Godfather Believes The Undertaker Will Remain Retired

After appearing at the WWE Survivor Series ‘Final Farewell’ for The Undertaker, The Godfather has given his thoughts on the retirement.

The Godfather is well-known for being incredibly close friends with The Undertaker, having become close from before they even worked for WWE.

He recently spoke with Sports Illustrated, where he discussed how good it was to have the BSK back together, and how they enjoyed being back together like the good old days.

“When WWE invited me to the Survivor Series tribute for Mark, I texted him right away and said, ‘Let’s do a BSK reunion. We paid homage to Mark Calaway and the phenom that he created with The Undertaker.” He continued, “For that one night, the past came back to life,” said Wright. “If you didn’t know any better, it felt like it was 20 years ago. We told stories, we hugged, we cried—and we put Timmy White to bed, just like we used to back in the day.”

Of course, when it comes to The Undertaker, fans are always a little sceptical as this isn’t the first time that he has seemingly been done with wrestling. However, The Godfather believes that this is the end for him.