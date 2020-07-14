The Golden Role Models Want A Dream Tag Team Match At WWE SummerSlam

After a successful title defence during the main event of WWE Raw, The Golden Role Models have made it clear they want a dream match at WWE SummerSlam.

Bayley and Sasha Banks were able to defeat The Kabuki Warriors during the main event of WWE Raw which was a major victory for them.

However, the Women’s Tag Team Champions already have their eyes set on a brand new challenge, with Bayley making it clear they want to face a legendary pair of best friends.

Let’s seee, another dream match down, another victory won. Sooooo…..after we get all the gold Extreme Rules …….. we will take Lita and Trish at Summerslam. Thank youuuuuuuu #raw — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 14, 2020

Lita and Trish last worked together in tag team competition back at WWE Evolution in 2018. They defeated Alicia Fox and Mickie James, but it is unknown if they have a plan of ever working a tag team match again.

Prior to WWE SummerSlam, Bayley and Sasha Banks need to concentrate on WWE Extreme Rules. Bayley will defend her title against Nikki Cross, while Sasha Banks is set to challenge for the WWE Raw Women’s Title.