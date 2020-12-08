The Good Brothers Reveal They Were Offered Their Own WWE Podcast

WWE is currently going through a podcast heavy trend, and The Good Brothers recently revealed they were offered their own before leaving.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were released from WWE in April of this year as part of COVID-19 financial cutbacks from WWE. However, before that took place, the duo were actually offered their own podcast, as they revealed during an appearance on The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast.

Gallows revealed that WWE hoped to have them create a show, with the plans always to be having New Day and Corey Graves getting their own show, which they did.

“The truth of it is, WWE came to us and said they were going to have a podcast network and ‘we want to have [Corey] Graves, The New Day and you guys’ and we were like ‘Ehh, it’s not the same.’ Aside from not liking the business offer on it. It’s not the same. It’s not Talkin’ Shop without [Rocky Romero] so we declined the offer on it. Then the pandemic started and we said, ‘Let’s just do it [ourselves] and see if it catches on that we’re actually doing it.’ Fast forward four weeks later we are out of WWE and now this thing takes on a life of its own and now here we are doing our second PPV in over a few months’ span. It’s been pretty damn cool.”

Karl Anderson added more to the story, revealing the proposition that he provided to WWE about doing the podcast, and how the financial offer wasn’t good enough.