WWE appears to be ready to counter AEW’s two-week Fyter Fest shows as the company has revealed The Great American Bash is returning.

The classic PPV will be returning from next week on WWE NXT as part of the July 1 episode of the black and gold brand. This marks the first time that the show has been used by WWE since 2012.

Next week will see a major fatal four-way take place as a number one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship is set to be crowned. Dakota Kai will face Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae, and Mia Yim as the women do battle to earn a title shot.

However, it has since been revealed that the event will be a two-week process, which isn’t a massive surprise considering the fact that AEW Fyter Fest is set to happen for two weeks, with this allowing WWE to try and counter it.