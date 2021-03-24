The Great Khali Announced For WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2021

It was officially announced by WWE India today that The Great Khali will be among the legendary names inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of the class of 2021.

His old friend and manager Ranjin Singh, who still works for WWE behind the scenes, broke the news to the Punjabi Playboy earlier today.

Khali made his WWE debut on Smackdown in 2006 and immediately began a program with The Undertaker, defeating The Deadman in his first pay-per-view match.

Early on he was booked like a top star, working with names like John Cena, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Dave Bautista and Kane. He won the World Heavyweight Championship in a Smackdown battle royal in 2007, before facing “The Animal” in a Punjabi Prison match.

The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be held privately this year but will air exclusively through Peacock on Tuesday, April 6. Inductees include Molly Holly, Kane, Eric Bischoff as well as the 2020 class featuring The nWo, The Bella Twins, JBL, British Bulldog and Jushin “Thunder” Liger