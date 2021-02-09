WWE
The Headbangers Reflect On Their 2016 WWE Run & Why They Returned
The Headbangers returned to WWE back in 2016 for a brief run with the company, and they recently discussed that run and why they returned. The popular duo spoke with WrestlingInc where Mose revealed how their return came about, with a text from Road Dogg bringing it together.
“Well, how it originally came was I actually got a text from Road Dogg,” Mosh revealed. “He said, ‘Are you guys are available to do SmackDown Tuesday?’ And I went, ‘Yeah, that’s funny. Who’s this? Why are you ribbing me?’ And then immediately after I sent that back, he called me, and they actually wanted us the week before, but they were up in Boston or whatever it is. The casino where you had to have blood work done, a physical, the whole nine yards, so we wouldn’t have had time to get all that done.
“So Brian said to me, ‘I don’t know if we’re going to be able to hold off this angle for another week. So I’ll call you next weekend,’ and I was like, ‘Okay.’ At that point, it had been 15 – 16 years since I’ve heard from anybody, and one of the things I always wanted to do was, my son at that time was 12, but one of the things I always wanted to do was — he’s seen us do so many indie shows that he’s bored, and he falls asleep during our matches. It’s amazing. One of the things I wanted was for him to see me in an actual WWE ring, so they do a lot house shows around here, couldn’t get on it.
“When I saw Brian a couple times, Brian knew about it. So I said to him, ‘Hey, appreciate the thought.’ No big deal but anyway, end up calling the next weekend and flew us into Dallas, and we did it. It was amazing to be back. It was amazing to see everybody. It was an awesome feeling, and my son got to see me not only in a WWE ring but live on TV, which for me, made it even better.”
Thrasher then went on to speak about why they dabbed on television, as he also spoke about his children, now being older getting to watch him work.
“Before anybody gives Chaz s**t about dabbing on TV, that was strictly done for his son,” Thrasher noted. “There were so many comments. ‘Oh look, The Headbangers, they’re dabbing.’ There was meaning behind that. So everybody who gave us s**t about it, up your f**king ass. It was also cool for me because we went to Dallas and everything else, and we got in the ring with [Heath] Slater and Rhyno.
“We waited 16 years, and then what do we do? We leave them in a ring bloody in a mess. And then we’re like, ‘Oh Jesus Christ. It took us 16 years to come back. We’re never coming back again.’ It was almost less than a month, I think, we got a callback for that in the tournament for the Survivor Series stuff, and that one was in New Jersey where we’re from. So it was really cool for me. That time, my oldest kids, actually got to come to the arena and see it live. Now, my oldest daughter’s 27.
“She remembers daddy when he wrestled, and daddy had a different job than everything else, but she doesn’t really remember going. She was actually with me when we won the tag belts in Louisville. So it was neat, and then my other one who is 23, she doesn’t remember. When she would go backstage, she would wrap her arms around Steve Austin’s leg and thinks that was daddy because all bald guys are same. It was neat for me to go back to Jersey and have my oldest kids come and actually say, ‘Hey, this is why my dad was taken away from me when I was growing up.’”
Kurt Angle Admits He Thought Brock Lesnar Was Dead After WrestleMania Shooting Star Press
During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall Of Famer reflected on his WrestleMania clash with Brock Lesnar.
Angle and Lesnar were great rivals throughout their career, with their biggest match taking place at WWE WrestleMania XIX. While the match itself was great, it is mostly remembered for Brock Lesnar attempting to hit a Shooting Star Press for the finish.
The move infamously went wrong, which led to Brock Lesnar seriously hurting his neck and Angle reflected on that moment, admitting he thought Lesnar was dead.
“When he went to jump, he hesitated and then just said ‘aw, f*** it, I’m just going to go,’ I think that hesitation cost him to fall off balance forward so he couldn’t get a full rotation backward when he went to flip. When he landed, I thought he was dead. I thought he broke his neck, I thought he was dead.
“He wasn’t responding, I said ‘Brock, are you okay?’ He wasn’t saying anything, I went over and covered him and told him ‘You gotta kick [out], you gotta kick,’ because I did not want to hold that title for another day.”
Kurt Angle then revealed what Brock Lesnar was like afterward, admitting that Brock was initially supposed to come over to him after their match was over, but Brock was too confused to remember.
“Afterward, he was so disheveled. He was confused, and didn’t know where he was. He was supposed to come over and pick me up and hug me, we were supposed to become friends and he wasn’t coming over [to do that]. I told the ref to tell him to come over and he wasn’t coming so I walked to him and hugged him.”
“We got in the back and he had an ambulance waiting for him to take him to the hospital and he wouldn’t go. He was not going to go, he was being stubborn, he was pretty pissed off. I had to talk him into getting in the ambulance and eventually he did.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Miro Reacts To Lana’s Tables Victory On WWE Raw
Lana was finally able to put Nia Jax through a table on WWE Raw this week, and her husband, Miro was quick to react to the moment.
After spending weeks getting put through tables by Nia Jax on a consistent basis, Lana has finally got some revenge against her. The two women have been involved in a storyline since September, with Jax and Shayna Baszler bullying Lana, putting her through tables and even injuring her, within storyline.
On WWE Raw this week, the two women collided in a tables match, and despite Nia dominating it was actually Lana who picked up the victory.
SHE DID IT! @LanaWWE PUT @NiaJaxWWE THROUGH A TABLE!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/NEAdPkNptI
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2021
Miro was quick to react to the success of his wife, taking to Twitter to claim Nia finally got the push she deserves.
Nia finally got the push she deserved! Way to go WIFE @LanaWWE
— Miro (@ToBeMiro) February 9, 2021
Booker T Comments On Possibly Wrestling At WWE WrestleMania 37
Booker T has addressed recent rumors about him potentially stepping back into the ring and wrestling at WWE WrestleMania 37.
The two-time WWE Hall Of Famer recently showed up at WWE Royal Rumble alongside Bad Bunny as the musician performed his new hit, “Booker T.” With Bad Bunny reported to be wrestling at some point in the future, there has been speculation about Booker teaming up with him, but he has insisted nobody has spoken to him about that, during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast episode.
“While I can say that it is 100% – I think it came from Meltzer – I think it is 100% a rumor,” said Booker T [h/t/ Sportskeeda]. ” No one has talked to me about it as far as having a match at WrestleMania. No one has talked to me about tag teaming with Bad Bunny to go against anyone.”
Booker T recently spoke about possibly wrestling Triple H in Saudi Arabia, and he admitted that if the right idea is put in front of him, he’s very open to wrestling again.
“And I talked about it very, very clearly – vividly – here on this show that I am willing to have a match, but it has to be right. Circumstances has to be right. I don’t want to be jumping in the ring just to be jumping in the ring.”
“I said that Saudi Arabia would be a great time for me to come back and do something. People out there in Saudi still watching old people, still think I’m current [laughs].”
Finally, when it comes to WWE WrestleMania 37, Booker T made it clear that as of right now, his only role on the show will be behind the desk.
“As far as this thing, it’s a rumor, guys. I’m not going to be at WrestleMania in any capacity other than being behind the desk as of right now. Always, though, ‘card subject to change’ in professional wrestling. And the thing is, if there’s an outside chance of me walking the aisle at WrestleMania, I would take it.”
