The Horror Show At Extreme Rules: Updated Match Card & Speculation On What’s Left To Be Announced

WWE has officially confirmed 6 matches for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, their next pay-per-view event taking place on Sunday, July 19.

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules

July 19, 2020

WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross

Non-Title Wyatt Swamp Fight

Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Eye For An Eye Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

WWE United States Championship Match

Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP

While not officially announced, there will almost certainly be some kind of stipulation match between The Big Show and Randy Orton. Following the 6-man tag on Raw, they could also mix in the Viking Raiders, Andrade and Angel Garza again, and hold off on a bigger singles match for SummerSlam.

On the Smackdown side, Matt Riddle will likely be on the card, although the actual match isn’t clear. His first feud was reportedly supposed to be against King Baron Corbin, but he’s also pinned AJ Styles and been attacked by the Intercontinental Champion.

Daniel Bryan may also be in play, but that is very close to his wife, Brie Bella’s due date. His sister-in-law, Nikki Bella, is also due roughly around the same time.

Two more matches from the Smackdown side not confirmed, but extremely likely for Extreme Rules, are the rematch between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus, and a Smackdown Tag Team Championship match with The New Day defending against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.