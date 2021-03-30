The Hurt Business Implodes, Bobby Lashley Aligns With King Corbin?

At the start of this week’s Raw, The Hurt Business seemingly imploded as tensions reached a a fever pitch.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley grew frustrated and once again put out a cry for help to the WWE locker room. If anyone could take out Drew McIntyre, they would be granted the WWE Title match at WrestleMania.

This came after Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were banned from being ringside at WrestleMania because McIntyre previously beat them in a handicap match.

The initial segment ended with Lashley scrapping with Benjamin and Alexander, prompting challenges being made for singles matches. Lashley defeated Benjamin this week, and Alexander wants a turn on the go-home show next week.

To cap things off, McIntyre and Lashley engaged in a verbal and then physical war at the end of the show, but it wasn’t without a twist. King Baron Corbin from SmackDown showed up to aid the All Mighty in destroying McIntyre.

MVP, who was on commentary, noted that this appears to be the new Hurt Business.

It remains to be seen if this is just added storyline for the final days before the biggest show of the year, or if Lashley and Corbin will remain reunited beyond April 10.

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.