The IIconics Forced To Break Up After Losing Tag Team Match On WWE Raw

This is the worst day in wrestling history.

Due to seemingly random stipulation added to their match tonight on Monday Night Raw, The IIconics are being forced to split up after losing to newly reunited Riott Squad members Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott in tag team action.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce are real-life best friends who entered the business together in Australia, signed with NXT developmental together, and then made their WWE main roster debuts together in 2018. They are one-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

For what it’s worth, it’s not completely clear if WWE actually plans to split up the entertaining duo, as they appeared together in a segment of Raw Underground later in the night.

After watching Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir make short work of their opponents, The IIconics were asked to step into the ring by host Shane McMahon. Peyton then bailed on her friend, and Billie was quickly put down with a nasty kick to the head.

The whole Raw Underground segment was played off as comedy, and the two Superstars are clearly very good and comfortable in that role, so it remains to be seen what WWE’s plan is going forward.