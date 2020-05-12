The IIconics Return To Monday Night Raw, Pin Women’s Tag Team Champions

The IIconics are back!

Australian Superstars Billie Kay and Peyton Royce returned to action this week on Monday Night Raw, interrupting a special “Moment of Bliss” segment with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

While quite a few members of the WWE roster have been absent in recent weeks, The IIconics haven’t competed in a match since the November 18 edition of Raw, losing a short match to the makeshift duo of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Not only did the besties impress in their return to action, but Billie and Peyton actually picked up a strong victory, pinning the current reigning champions after debuting a brand new finishing maneuver. Check out highlights both above and below.