The Inner Circle recently sat down for an episode of Talk Is Jericho where they reflected on how they all ended up joining the group.

Firstly, Chris Jericho spoke about how it was always planned for him to have a faction from the moment he joined the company, as that’s something he had never done.

“The moment I came to AEW, the idea was for me to have a faction. I’ve never had a faction, being the leader of a faction. We had to figure out who we were going to get involved,” said Chris Jericho.

Sammy Guevara was the first group member discussed, with Guevara finding out at ALL OUT weekend that he’d be involved in the group. Jericho also noted that MJF was someone else he considered for the group as a cocky and arrogant upcoming heel, like Guevara.

Sammy Guevara said, “It was All Out weekend (I found out about the group). Nick Jackson was like, ‘You’re going to be in this group.’ I thought he was ribbing me. ‘You’re going to be in a big faction with Jericho.’ I heard talk, but it’s wrestling, so you don’t know anything until it happens. Finally, that day, it was ‘Okay, here is what’s happening at the end of the show’ on the first episode of Dynamite.” Jericho said, “I saw you on the NWA show and I texted Tony and said, ‘Sammy Guevara, we should bring him in.’ At one point, I wanted MJF, but they said he was going to do his own thing. Sammy is the same idea. I wanted a young, upcoming, charismatic guy.

Jericho then spoke about how he wanted a tag team in the faction and while LAX took that role on, it was also suggested to have the Lucha Bros at one point.

“Then, I wanted a tag team. One idea suggested was Pentagon & Fenix. It was too gimmicky. After that, it was ‘what about LAX?’ We had met briefly, but I didn’t really know you guys.” Santana said, “We started talking with Cody & the Bucks and noticed we had chemistry. They threw at us what the huge idea was and being part of the group. Ortiz and I bonded and became a tag team after reading A Lion’s Tale [Chris Jericho’s autobiography]. Ortiz read it first, we were working together, and he got me to read it. It was the blueprint and what we felt we needed to follow to get to where we needed to get to. When they pitched the idea, we were blown away.” Ortis added, “We want to wrestle everywhere before we signed with any company. It made the decision real easy for us to come to AEW.”

Finally, Jericho spoke about adding Jake Hager to the group and revealed that they reconnected as they were both training.

“The final ingredient was Jake. We worked in WWE, but as you do, we lost touch, but we were both training with Josh Rafferty as you were getting ready for Bellator and I asked you, ‘Do you still wrestle?'” Hager said, “My journey to AEW started when I was, not one foot out of pro wrestling, but my bigger focus was on MMA. I felt AEW was coming around and I wanted to tease it in interviews.”

Jericho revealed that AEW did consider Anthony Ogogo, who is a boxer that is signed to the company but hasn’t debuted. However, Jericho felt that he wasn’t the right guy and approached Tony Khan to add Hager to the group instead.

“They wanted Anthony Ogogo, a boxer, and I said, ‘He’s never wrestled.’ He’s like 5’11” and I needed a big guy. I approached Tony Khan and he’s beyond a fan, he’s very bullish. I said, ‘What do you think of [Swagger]?’ He said, ‘I’ve always loved Jack Swagger, I always thought he was great.’ I said, ‘I think I can get him. He’s the guy.’ And you worked it out to where you can still fight in Bellator. But in the meantime, your career has skyrocketed,” Jericho said of Hager.

H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.