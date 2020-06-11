The Inner Circle Discuss Ideas That Were Left Out Of The Stadium Stampede

During a recent episode of Talk Is Jerico, the Inner Circle discussed the recent Stadium Stampede match and certain ideas that were left out of it.

The match was certainly full of memorable spots, but it could have had one crazy idea if Sammy Guevara had gotten his way.

Sammy said: “My first initial thought was, ‘It’s a stadium. When will I ever get an opportunity to jump off a stadium? So, I remember I texted Tony [Khan]. I was like, ‘Hey, I will legit jump off this stadium.’ And I don’t know if he thought I was kidding or what because he didn’t reply, and then I remember a couple of days later I text him again and I’m like, ‘Hey, I’ll jump off the stadium. I’m serious.’ And then he hearted the message.”

This was something that Guevara was very serious about, as Chris Jericho revealed they spoke about it on the day, and he had to stop the idea from becoming a reality.

Jericho added: “So, when we got there on Thursday, Sammy comes up to me and he goes you see that, there’s a big staircase that goes from the concourse up to the top of Daily’s Place. He’s like, ‘Yeah like, how about I fall off that staircase?’ I’m like, ‘And what do you land on?’ He goes, ‘Well, you know, we’ll put a pad there but then we’ll take the pad away and it’ll just be on the floor, on the concrete.’ I’m like. ‘What do you think this is, WWE? Where they throw you off a rooftop and you get up the next day. No, you’re not getting thrown off a staircase, falling 30 feet then landing on the cement and then just getting up later. So, no we’re not doing anything in the concourse later now that we’re in this world.'” (H/T to Cultaholic.com for the transcriptions.)