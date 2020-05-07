The Landscape Has Changed – Watch Karrion Kross & Scarlett’s Stunning NXT Debut

At long last, Karrion Kross and Scarlett have arrived in WWE NXT with a stunning debut straight out of a Marilyn Manson music video.

The two have been stalking the black-and-gold brand for months, and recently assaulted Tommaso Ciampa backstage at the WWE Performance Center, but this Wednesday night Kross was actually in action.

The former IMPACT Wrestling star destroyed Leon Ruff in a matter of moments, nearly killing the poor guy with a duet of Doomsday Saito suplexes. Check out Kross and Scarlett’s highly anticipated debut above.