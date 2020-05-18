The Latest On Roman Reigns’ Absence From WWE Television

When Roman Reigns was unexpectedly pulled from his Universal Championship match with Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania 36, most believed it was because of the Big Dog’s successful battle against Leukemia, and the effects the struggle might have had on his immune system.

As noted, the “Big Dog” revealed in a recent interview with TMZ that the real reason he’s been off television during the COVID-19 pandemic actually has nothing to do with his own health, but rather because he two twin eight-week-old babies at home.

Reigns is not currently being factored into WWE creative plans. A high-ranking source within the company told Fightful Select that the former world champion “does not seem in any rush to return, and nobody here faults him for it.”

At this point, it would seem there is no indication whether that means he’ll remain out of action for several weeks, several months, or perhaps longer. WWE’s next pay-per-view event is Backlash on June 14th.

While children have shown greater resistance to the symptoms and effects of COVID-19, for reasons still being explored, in generally this does not apply to babies under the age of one.

A study from the Mayo Clinic suggests that infants in China with either confirmed or suspected cases of the virus were 4% more likely to suffer “severe or critical illness” than children ages 1-5, and 7% more likely than children 6-10.

While there was a lot of speculation over Reigns and potential heat on him after he was bizarrely edited out of a Seth Rollins video package, sources also told Fightful that it was simply an “out of sight, out of mind” situation. Another source claimed they had “no idea”, and was unsure whether or not the editing was intentional.