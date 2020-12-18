Connect with us

The Lucha Bros Reportedly Signed New AEW Contracts In August

Wrestle Zone reported on Friday that The Lucha Bros won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix are said to have signed new contracts with AEW in August 2020, keeping them on Dynamite well into the new year.

The high-flying duo have been featured on several AEW pay-per-views and consistently highlighted in the ever-growing tag team division despite not holding any All Elite gold yet.


Penta is currently out of action with a calf injury, which has slightly affected the recent Eddie Kingston vs. PAC feud. Meanwhile, Rey Fenix is preparing to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship on December 30 at New Year’s Smash Night One.

PAC Reportedly Set To Miss 12/30 AEW Dynamite

PAC

It appears that PAC isn’t going to be part of the 12/30 episode of AEW Dynamite, with the Englishman reportedly heading home.

According to a report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, PAC will miss the December 30 episode of AEW Dynamite, which is going to be night one of the AEW’s New Year Smash events.


He is reportedly set to fly home to England today, in order to spend the festive period in England. But he will be returning to America to be part of the January 6 episode of AEW Dynamite.

PAC has missed large portions of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, having been unable to travel to America for seven months. However, he returned on November 11, and has remained a big part of the product since that point.

AEW

AEW Dynamite Viewership Down, WWE NXT Rises

AEW Dynamite WWE NXT Ratings

The viewership gap between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT grew closer as the build to special New Year’s shows continued.

AEW Dynamite drew an average 806,000 viewers, which is down from last week’s 995,000. The show drew a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT, which is down from 0.45. Dynamite ranked third overall for the day.


WWE NXT drew an average 766,000 viewers, which is up from last week’s 659,000. The show drew a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic on USA Network, which is up from from 0.17. NXT ranked 34th overall.

All data is courtesy of Showbuzz Daily.

AEW

Kenny Omega’s Next World Title Defense Set For AEW New Year’s Smash Night One

The main event for AEW Dynamite’s New Year’s Smash Night 1 is set as Kenny Omega will defend the AEW World Championship against Rey Fenix.

This comes after Omega took an “alternate route” to the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament earlier this fall. Omega squashed Sonny Kiss and then defeated Penta El Zero M before facing Hangman Page. However, Omega was supposed to face Joey Janela in the first round, and then Fenix.


Now that Omega has defeated Janela, The Cleaner looks to prove himself against Fenix in his second title defense in two weeks. Should Omega retain, he will carry the title into Impact’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view on January 16 for a big six-man main event.

