The Lucha Bros Reportedly Signed New AEW Contracts In August

Wrestle Zone reported on Friday that The Lucha Bros won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix are said to have signed new contracts with AEW in August 2020, keeping them on Dynamite well into the new year.

The high-flying duo have been featured on several AEW pay-per-views and consistently highlighted in the ever-growing tag team division despite not holding any All Elite gold yet.

Penta is currently out of action with a calf injury, which has slightly affected the recent Eddie Kingston vs. PAC feud. Meanwhile, Rey Fenix is preparing to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship on December 30 at New Year’s Smash Night One.

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest AEW news and results.