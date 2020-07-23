The ‘Mad King’ Eddie Kingston Spits Fire In AEW Dynamite Debut (Videos)

The last of a dying breed has come to All Elite Wrestling.

Cody Rhodes returned to action this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, once again putting the TNT Championship up for grabs against anyone in the world who wants to step up to the plate.

AEW President Tony Khan had teased earlier in the day that this week’s challenger would be one of the top independent wrestling names in the world. He certainly lived up to that promise, as the two-decade veteran “Mad King” Eddie Kingston walked through the curtain and immediately set the wrestling world on fire.

Kingston, one of the long-reigning godfathers of the indie scene for many years, is perhaps best known for his elite-level skills on the microphone, but also employs a simple but brutal combination of Japanese strong-style and straight-up brawling.

Both “Eddie Kingston” and the hashtag “SignEddieKingston” were trending on Twitter during the segment, which saw him cut a passionate promo targeting both Cody and his manager Arn Anderson, before throwing down the challenge for a No Disqualification match.

Cody ultimately retained his title, marking his sixth overall defense of the TNT Championship, but he had to withstand being punched in the face, suplexed on his neck and powerbombed through hundreds of thumbtacks – easily his most physically challenge defense so far.